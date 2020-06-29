FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $142.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

