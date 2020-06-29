FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,006 Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

