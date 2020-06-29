FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 602 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $255.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. ValuEngine cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

