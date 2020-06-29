FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,007 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,836 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $77.89 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

