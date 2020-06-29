FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.57. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Nomura increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

