FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.57. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Nomura increased their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.56.
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $2,260,123.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
