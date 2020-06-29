FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $677,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $432.55 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.38 and a 12 month high of $497.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.