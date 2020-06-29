FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $659,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of TRNO opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

