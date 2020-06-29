FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $623,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $174.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.