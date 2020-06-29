FDx Advisors Inc. Has $644,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,923,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,933,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 379,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 84,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $321.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $334.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.40.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.