FDx Advisors Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after purchasing an additional 69,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 418,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 232,863 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 153.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

