FDx Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Metlife by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,746,000 after buying an additional 524,100 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,399,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,173 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of MET stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

