FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.