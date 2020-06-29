FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,568 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.