FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 220,599 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 54,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE TEL opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

