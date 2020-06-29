FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,432 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 72,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $5,801,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,282 shares of company stock worth $15,493,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

