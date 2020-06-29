FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,602 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,724 shares of company stock worth $529,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

