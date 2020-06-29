FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,152 shares of company stock worth $25,181,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.