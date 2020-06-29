Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $406.20 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

