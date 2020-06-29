FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $10.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.91.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $328.65 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $343.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $5,950,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

