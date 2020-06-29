FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.65 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $343.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average of $278.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $22,827,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,833,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,140,000 after buying an additional 87,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after buying an additional 81,632 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

