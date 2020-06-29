Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($31.01) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.32 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €22.87 ($25.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.59. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

