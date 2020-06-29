Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 114,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 85,593.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 55,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

