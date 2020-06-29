ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

