Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.