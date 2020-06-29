ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.25 Million

Brokerages expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report sales of $357.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.50 million. ePlus reported sales of $381.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

PLUS stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,908,000 after buying an additional 94,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 371,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

