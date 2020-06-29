Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,125 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 464,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,530,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

