Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $476,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3,591.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 674.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $585,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6,511.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

