Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $469,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,954 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE:THO opened at $106.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.