Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $485,000 Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 129.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,053,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 601,604 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 284,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.03 on Monday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

