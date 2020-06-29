Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

