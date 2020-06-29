Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $6,010,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

CNSL opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a P/E ratio of 152.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter.

CNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

