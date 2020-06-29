Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.58) target price on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Energean Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,058.25 ($13.47).

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 443.50 ($5.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.64. The company has a market cap of $785.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. Energean Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.50 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,092 ($13.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Karen Simon purchased 31,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £209,898.96 ($267,148.99).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

