Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

