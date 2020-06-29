Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

