easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EZJ. Bank of America upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 746 ($9.49) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,021.30 ($13.00).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 651.60 ($8.29) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($19.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 684.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 999.81.

In related news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($63,634.36). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,082.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

