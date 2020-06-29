DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.12.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $480.25 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. DURECT has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DURECT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in DURECT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

