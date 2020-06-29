Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

