Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

FANG stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,421,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 712,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

