Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 385 ($4.90) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 498.93 ($6.35).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 554.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.61. Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

