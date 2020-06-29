Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.28 Million Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 311,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $16.21 on Monday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $816.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

