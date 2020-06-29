Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,984,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NYSE:HEP opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

