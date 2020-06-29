Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.08 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report sales of $84.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.37 million to $162.80 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $344.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $696.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.36 million to $801.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,032 shares of company stock worth $999,462. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

