Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.48.

DRI stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

