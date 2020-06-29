CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 169.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

