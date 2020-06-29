CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

