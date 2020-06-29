CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.
CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 169.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.
NYSE:CUBE opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.29.
Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
