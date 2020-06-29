Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Crocs worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crocs by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 151,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,459,000 after buying an additional 244,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 575,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

CROX stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

