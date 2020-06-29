Critical Analysis: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Akerna has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 10.82 -$12.31 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $36.44 million 5.89 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% GTY Technology -100.14% -1.42% -1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akerna and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Akerna.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Akerna on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

