Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,349 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 315,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 697,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA opened at $25.92 on Monday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

