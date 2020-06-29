Contrasting G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Erie Indemnity (OTCMKTS:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) and G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. G4S pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Erie Indemnity pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Erie Indemnity and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity 12.03% 27.15% 15.35% G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity and G4S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A G4S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erie Indemnity and G4S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity $2.48 billion 3.47 $316.82 million $6.06 30.70 G4S $159.47 billion 0.52 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than Erie Indemnity.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats G4S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

About G4S

