Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.19. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $161,213.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $383,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,801.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,818 shares of company stock worth $554,937. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.5% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,595,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Institutional Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.